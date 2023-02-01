Budget 2023 | Encouraging to see higher focus on infrastructure capex, says Tata Steel's TV Narendran

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented her fifth Union Budget and the last full budget before the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The budget is being deemed as a budget for the middle class. The budget provides a strong impetus to growth and job creation. The other key aspects covered in the budget were facilitating ample opportunities for citizens, especially the youth, and the strengthening of macroeconomic stability.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, TV Narendran, CEO & MD of Tata Steel said focus of budget on infrastructure capex is encouraging.

"Budget 2023 has been great, it has given us all we had asked for and more. The focus on infrastructure, whether it is overall infrastructure capex at the central level or the state level which is being encouraged or the focus on railways, I think that is very crucial. I also think a lot of action on rural economy, agriculture will hopefully prop-up rural consumption which has been slow over the last few months. The action on taxes are also likely to spur consumption. Focus on tourism is great for the service industry. So overall anyone would be happy with this budget, all the asks have been granted in some sense," Narendran said.

