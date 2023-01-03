Budget 2023: Date, time, who will present it? All you need to know

This year the Budget session is expected to start on January 31 and the Budget presentation will be held on February 1.

The Union Budget is one of the biggest events of the year. The Budget not only highlights how the government’s finances are doing but also determines the economic policy for the coming year. The Budget affects every individual in the country. It is presented in the Parliament every year by the Ministry of Finance in consultation with other ministries.

When will the Union Budget 2023-2025 be presented in Parliament?

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. The Budget presentation begins at 11 am. The Budget is usually presented at the start of the Parliamentary session, which is known as the Budget Session. However, this year the Budget session is expected to start on January 31 even as the Budget presentation will be held on February 1. The Budget session will continue till April 6 with a recess in between. Since 2016, the Budget has been presented on February 1.

Who will present the Budget?

Just like the year before, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget. This will be the fifth time that Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget. Her Budget presentation speech lasted 1.5 hours in 2022. Her speech in 2021 was the longest in India’s history at 2 hours and 40 minutes. The average length of the Budget presentation is 1.5 hours to 2 hours.

A day before the Union Budget presentation, Sitharaman will also present the data from the Economic Survey of India in Parliament on January 31. The Economic Survey is a report that encapsulates the economic changes in the fiscal year and works as a sort of economic report card.