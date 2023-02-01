Cotton gets Budget boost ahead of the polls in top three producing states

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
This is an important announcement considering that the Vidhan Sabha Elections will be held in key cotton-producing states like Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan this year. And experts believe that this announcement is made keeping these elections in mind.
As key cotton-producing states like Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan are all set to go to polls this year, cotton productivity enhancement got space in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech on February 1.
FM Sitharaman, while speaking about the plans to enhance cotton productivity, said, "Cluster-based and value chain approach through PPPs will be adopted to enhance the productivity of extra long staple cotton. This will involve collaboration between farmers, state and industry for input supplies, market linkage and extension services."
Out of these states, Telangana is among the top three cotton-producing states and, along with Gujarat and Maharashtra, accounts for 65 percent of the country’s overall cotton production. In 2020-21, Telangana's cotton production was 57.97 lakh bales. In 2021-22, it was 60.67 lakh bales, and in 2022-23 (provisional), it was 53.25 lakh bales.
In 2020-21, Rajasthan's cotton production was 32.07 lakh bales. In 2021-22, it was 24.81 lakh bales, and in 2022-23 (provisional), it was 27.12 lakh bales.
In 2020-21, Karnataka's cotton production was 23.20 lakh bales. In 2021-22, it was 19.50 lakh bales, and in 2022-23 (provisional), it was 21.04 lakh bales.
In 2020-21, Madhya Pradesh's cotton production was 13.38 lakh bales. In 2021-22, it was 14.20 lakh bales, and in 2022-23 (provisional), it was 15.19 lakh bales.
Small farmers are the key cotton growers in the country and these states. Despite being a cash crop, the high input cost of cotton for farmers continues to be a challenge. Volatile cotton prices also make things difficult for these small farmers.
Experts believe that a focused approach towards enhancing production will help cotton farmers, and govt should pay special attention to them and should protect the interest of small cotton farmers. And in the upcoming months, this announcement can convert into some rural votes for the centre govt.
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 12:39 PM IST
