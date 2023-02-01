ITC falls 5% as FM Sitharaman announces 16% hike on cigarette duty

Taxation on cigarettes were kept unchanged for the past two years after the National Calamity Contingent Duty on cigarettes was hiked by around 212 percent to 388 percent depending on the size of the cigarette sticks. This would have translated to cigarette prices going up by 6-7 percent for lower priced packs and 4-5 percent for premium ones.

The Union Budget 2023 has proposed to revise the National Calamity Contingent Duty on cigarettes 16 percent upwards two years after keeping it unchanged. ITC is down 5 percent.

Taxation on cigarettes were kept unchanged for the past two years after the National Calamity Contingent Duty on cigarettes was hiked by around 212 percent to 388 percent depending on the size of the cigarette sticks. This would have translated to cigarette prices going up by 6-7 percent for lower priced packs and 4-5 percent for premium ones.

At the time, ITC, the largest cigarette maker hiked prices by 10-20 percent across its brands.

The taxation on tobacco comes under the GST, a duty on tobacco products like cigarettes, pan masala, etc is also levied via the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD), changes to which is announced during the Union Budget.

A National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) of customs has been imposed vide section 129 of Finance Act, 2001. This is imposed on products like pan masala, chewing tobacco and cigarettes.

In 2019, an excise duty of Rs 5 per thousand cigarette sticks up to 75 mm in length, and Rs 120 per thousand sticks for premium king size cigarettes was imposed in the Union Budget.

A change in taxes on cigarettes will impact ITC, which gets 45 percent of its topline from cigarette sales.