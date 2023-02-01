Budget 2023: Total capital outlay increased 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
The Finance Minister also increased the outlay for the Railways to Rs 2.4 lakh crore.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has increased the country's total capital investment outlay by 33 percent from last year to Rs 10 lakh crore.
The allocation amounts to 3 percent of the country's GDP.
With this allocation, the effective capital expenditure will be Rs 13.7 lakh crore or 4.5 percent of the GDP.
The Finance Minister also increased the outlay for the Railways to Rs 2.4 lakh crore, the highest ever and more than 9x compared to financial year 2014.
The minister also said that interest-free loans to state government have been extended by another year. This will cost the exchequer a sum of Rs 1.3 lakh crore.
Ratings agency ICRA said that the increase in capital oulay is a big positive not only for the construction sector, but also for capital goods and engineering plays, who will benefit through the increased order book.
The increase in capital outlay is also positive for both ferrous and non-ferrous metals.
With regards to the interest-free loans to state governments, ICRA said that its efficiency will depend on the speed of the offtake.
