Budget 2023 is a unique opportunity to draw investments away from China into India, says CSIS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out 7 key priorities in Union Budget 2023 including inclusive development, infrastructure investments, unleashing potential, green growth, financial sector, youth power and reaching the last mile.

Some of the big announcements are increasing capital investment outlay by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore, continuation of 50-year interest free loans to state governments, highest ever capital outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh crore outlay for railways, 100 transport infrastructure projects, creating urban infrastructure in tier 2 and 3 cities.

On the fiscal consolidation front, the government is targeting fiscal deficit to be below 4.5 percent by 2025-26. The government made changes to customs duties with the aim of achieving greater domestic manufacturing and higher exports.

How do global think tanks and industry chambers view the budget? Will this spur greater FDI and more China Plus one investments? Alexander Slater, managing director of USIBC and Rick Rossow, senior advisor of CSIS share their insights on the recent budget presented in India and its impact on the country's economy.

Rossow sees this as a unique opportunity to draw a lot of investments away from China to India. Although, he considers the Union Budget 2023 to be conservative, he praises the government's allocation towards infrastructure and digitisation as good steps towards ease of doing business. He also mentions that digitisation could help bring down the backload of cases dramatically.

He said, "It feels to me like it was a fairly conservative budget. You thought that maybe it would be a populist budget, appealing to voters with 10 state elections a year away from the national election. At the same time, it is also a unique opportunity to draw, and a lot of that investment that's been drawing away from China, trying to secure a greater share of global supply chain investment. There were some elements in the Budget that certainly contribute to that."

According to Slater, the government's focus on capital investment is a crucial way to ensure that growth targets are met in the long term. He also mentions that infrastructure investment is a medium-term driver of economic growth, productivity, and job creation. This, in turn, will continue to attract foreign investors to India, which is currently the fastest-growing economy.

