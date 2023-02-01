English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy News

Budget 2023 architects believe in adopting conservative numbers

economy | Feb 1, 2023 8:51 PM IST

Budget 2023 architects believe in adopting conservative numbers

Profile image
By Shereen Bhan   Feb 1, 2023 8:51 PM IST (Published)
Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Mini

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the Union Budget speech, Ajay Seth, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) said that the department believes in adopting conservative numbers.

The Budget architects Ajay Seth, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and Vivek Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) believe in having or adopting conservative numbers so that there are no adverse surprises going ahead.

Recommended Articles

View All
The A to Z of FM Sitharaman's Budget 2023 — alphabetically yours

The A to Z of FM Sitharaman's Budget 2023 — alphabetically yours

Feb 1, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Nirmala Sitharaman’s big capex push a welcome step, but funding could prove a challenge

Nirmala Sitharaman’s big capex push a welcome step, but funding could prove a challenge

Feb 1, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Check which is better for you

Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Check which is better for you

Feb 1, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023 | What is the National Data Governance Policy

Budget 2023 | What is the National Data Governance Policy

Feb 1, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the Union Budget speech, Ajay Seth, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) said that the department believes in adopting conservative numbers.
“In 2022-23, we believed in having or adopting conservative numbers so there are no adverse surprises moving forward. So, a 10.5 percent nominal growth rate, we feel is a reasonable assumption, and that has served. In the current year, we have presumed 11 percent,” he said.
Also Read | Old vs new tax regime after Budget 2023 — Which is better for you?
Seth stated that, while inflation levels in advanced economies are often much higher than what is considered comfortable, the bottlenecks in the Indian economy in terms of capacity have largely been resolved. He went on to say that he expects inflation to be much more moderate this year.
Seth also discussed the wide range of sectors that are covered by the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, highlighting that a significant amount has been given to the solar panel sector. He noted that, if pure insurance policies are used as investment opportunities, a more nuanced taxation policy must be applied.
Turning to the topic of cryptocurrencies, Seth mentioned that there is a growing belief among several countries that crypto cannot be regulated by just one jurisdiction. He added that the discussion on cryptocurrencies is currently ongoing at the G20 platform and that a broad consensus on how to regulate them should be in place by the end of the year.
Also Read | Budget 2023: Luxury housing players hit after cap on deduction of reinvestment of capital gains
Meanwhile, talking about IDBI Bank privatisation, Joshi said, “We are doing IDBI Bank privatisation, but for the previous banks at an appropriate time we will announce.”
Finally, Seth noted that reducing the compliance burden has made doing business much easier. He emphasized the importance of continuing to streamline processes and regulations to encourage growth and development in the Indian economy.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the latest updates on Union Budget with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X