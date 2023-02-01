Budget 2023 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to table her 5th Union Budget today

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 5:39 AM IST (Updated)
Budget 2023 Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Union Budget 2023-24 today i.e. February 1, 2023. Expectations run high ahead of Sitharaman's fifth and the last full budget before the 2024 general elections. The Budget speech is expected to commence at 11 am. Released yesterday, the Economic Survey suggested that while the Indian economy is expected to slow down to 6-6.8 percent, it will still remain one of the fastest-growing.  

Union Budget 2023: A look at key highlights of the Economic Survey 2023

The Economic Survey document of the Ministry of Finance is prepared under the administration of the Chief Economic Advisor. It holds key insights into India's macroeconomic landscape and government policies and also reforms that can be ushered in. (Read more)

Feb 1, 2023 5:39 AM

Budget 2023: Wishlist of India Inc and individual taxpayers

As the countdown to the budget begins, here are some of the key expectations of India Inc and individual taxpayers.  

Feb 1, 2023 5:27 AM

Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Budget coverage

Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live coverage on the Union Budget 2023-24. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman is all set to table her fifth Budget today. This Budget comes ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year. Catch minute-to-minute updates here. 

Feb 1, 2023 5:13 AM