Budget 2023 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to table her 5th Union Budget today

Union Budget 2023: A look at key highlights of the Economic Survey 2023
The Economic Survey document of the Ministry of Finance is prepared under the administration of the Chief Economic Advisor. It holds key insights into India's macroeconomic landscape and government policies and also reforms that can be ushered in. (Read more)
Budget 2023: Wishlist of India Inc and individual taxpayers
As the countdown to the budget begins, here are some of the key expectations of India Inc and individual taxpayers.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live Budget coverage
Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live coverage on the Union Budget 2023-24. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman is all set to table her fifth Budget today. This Budget comes ahead of the assembly polls in nine states this year. Catch minute-to-minute updates here.
Have a great day ahead.