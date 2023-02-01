Budget 2023 | JPMorgan expects nominal GDP and tax buoyancy to be low this year

Speaking in an interview with CNBC-TV18, post the union budget speech, Sajjid Chinoy, Chief India Economist at JPMorgan said that the firm expects the numbers for nominal GDP and tax buoyancy to be low because this is a year where both growth and the deflator will be slow.

India’s economic growth is estimated at 7 percent for FY23, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2023 speech in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said, “Our numbers for nominal GDP and tax buoyancy are lower because this is a year where both growth and the deflator will be slow. So nominal GDP is going to be much lower. So, we have lower numbers, but that is a quibble. There is so much uncertainty on prices, on growth that we will see where it pans out, but that's the one number I have been looking at because it has been 1.2 this year; I would have liked to see a number closer to one next year. The government has assumed about 1.2, but there is the padding on the expenditure side, in case that doesn't materialise.”

This was the fifth Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Sitharaman, who presented her first budget in 2019, is also the sixth finance minister to present five Union Budgets in a row. Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Manmohan Singh, and Morarji Desai are the other finance ministers who presented five or more budgets in a row.

