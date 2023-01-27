Budget 2023 | Amidst protests, allocation of funds to MGNREGS will be key

Budget 2023: Inadequate funds, negative balance, and delays in wages are some of the issues which led to a countrywide protest by Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers. What should one expect this time around?

Since August 2022, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS ) workers have been protesting across India raising multiple issues like delays in payments, inconsistent employment opportunities, low wages amidst high inflation, and absence of aid or compensation for injuries suffered during the work.

Every argument around the scheme boils down to the allocation of funds for the programme. With just one week away from the Budget 2022-23 announcement, a closer look at the scheme becomes imperative.

On ground situation

Mahiti Adhikar Gujarat Pahel, an organisation which focuses on the rights of MGNREGA workers, alleges that the on-ground situation is far from ideal.

“It is sort of an organised corruption. In several tribal areas of Gujarat, contractors prepared fake job cards and got the work under MGNREGS by JCBs and other required machinery”, says Pankti Jog, Executive Secretary.

She adds that they pay Rs 500-1000 every year to some people to act as MGNREGS workers if a complaint is raised.

Another complaint is that in areas where work is actually done under the scheme, the payment is in cash by contractors so that the workers cannot go to formal grievances and complaint mechanisms.

To solve such issues government has taken initiatives like launching the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app to monitor the attendance of MGNREGS workers but it is also facing several hurdles due to technical glitches, little access to smartphones and poor connectivity in some rural parts.

Issue of allocation

According to Avani Kapur, Senior Fellow, Centre for Policy Research Lead, there are broadly 3-4 issues with respect to MGNREGS.

"First, the allocations, have failed to keep up with demand. Thus, every year there are revised allocations being more than budget estimates and large amounts of money already pending to be paid”.

The Union budget allocation for FY 2022-23 was reduced to Rs.73,000 crore from the 2021-22 revised estimate of Rs.98,000 crore despite Rs. 3,360 crore pending wages in the scheme in February 2022.

Delayed wages

In states like West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand there are allegations of delayed wages of more than a year

According to the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) statement to Rajya Sabha in December 2022, West Bengal, the bottom-most to receive allocations, is owed more than Rs 800 crore for FY2022-23 and nearly Rs 1,916 crore for 2021-22.

Other poorly performing states in terms of pendi ng wages are Uttar Pradesh (Rs 318 crore), Bihar (Rs 301 crore) and Jharkhand (Rs 276 crore). In terms of maximum pending liabilities under the ‘material’ (e.g. bricks, cement, etc.) component category also, West Bengal topped the list with Rs 457 crore pending liabilities for 2022-23 and Rs 2,221 crore for 2021-22.

The third issue that plagues MGNREGS is low wage rates. Even though notified wage rates are increased every year, they remain lower than minimum wages and average wages paid also remain less in some states.

In March 2022, the government increased MGNREGS wage rates across the country by 4.25 percent which invited criticism from multiple workers’ rights bodies as this raise was less when compared to the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation forecast for FY2022.

Besides, in several states, there was a disparity between government-specified rates (Rs./day) and actual MGNREGA wage rates in 2021-22. The data by the Ministry of Rural Development showed the highest difference of Rs. 152 was in Karnataka followed by Meghalaya (Rs.131), Kerala (Rs.119), Jharkhand (Rs.117), Odisha (Rs.100), Punjab (Rs.100), etc. The numbers were lowest in Uttar Pradesh (Rs.-3), Goa (Rs.13), Maharashtra (Rs.28), etc.

Way forward

To assess the efficacy of the MGNREGS, the government has tasked the Sinha committee to study various factors involved in the scheme's work demand, expenditure trends and inter-state variations.