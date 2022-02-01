Budget 2022: US companies look at tax parity, transparency, predictability

The US companies are keenly looking at the Union Budget to be presented on Tuesday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. According to the head of a top India-centric US business advocacy group, American companies having a foothold in India and those planning to expand their business in the fastest growing economy of the world expect tax parity in the annual budget.

Mukesh Aghi, president of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said the American companies have high expectations from what Sitharaman would present in her fourth annual budget on Tuesday.

The US companies, he noted, are very keen on investing in India as they believe that the fundamentals of the economy remain strong in the country, offer a big market and they would like to diversify given the Chinese risk factor.

They (US companies) are looking at tax parity. For example, e-commerce companies that have equalisation levy, that needs to be done away with. They are looking at lowering of tariffs. It is good for India also because domestic companies become much more competitive and efficient, he told.



