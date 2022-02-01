Budget 2022: Tax rate for co-operative societies cut to 15% from 18%

Budget 2022 has reduced the minimum alternate tax (MAT) paid by co-operative societies to 15 percent from 18 percent earlier.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the MAT paid by corporates was 15 percent, and the move would now ensure parity in MAT.

Also, the surcharge on the tax rate on co-operative societies has been slashed 7 percent from 12 percent, for income between Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Sitharaman also said that to provide an opportunity to correct an error, taxpayers can now file an updated return within 2 years from the relevant assessment year.

“I'm proposing a new provision permitting taxpayers to file an updated return on payment of additional tax. This updated return can be filed within two years from the end of the relevant assessment," she said.

In order to help the social security benefits of state government employees and bring them at par with the Central govt employees, both Centre and States govt employees' tax deduction limit to be increased from 10% to 14% to, added FM Sitharaman.

Sitharaman is presenting her fourth Union Budget in Parliament in a paperless format same as last year. The Budget is keenly watched by both domestic and foreign investors, various interest groups like farmers, crypto investors, anxious middle class and corporate entities.

