Budget 2022 seeks to lay blueprint to steer economy over next 25 years: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday that the Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the blueprint to steer the economy over the next 25 years from India@75 to India@100.

Sitharaman is presenting her fourth straight Budget.

She said inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition, and climate action would be the four pillars of development. She also said that the virtuous cycle of investment is expected to revive on the back of capacity expansion and crowd in private investment.

Sitharaman said on Tuesday: "This Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100. It continues to build on the vision drawn in the Budget of 2021-22. Its fundamental tenets, which included transparency of financial statement and fiscal position, reflect the government's intent, strengths, and challenges."

She said that India is in a strong position to withstand challenges with "sabka prayas" and will be able to grow ahead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also emphasised this a few days ago on January 17.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, Modi had said India has set goals of high growth as well as saturation of welfare and wellness for the next 25 years. In the summit, Modi said, "This period of growth would be 'green and clean as well as 'sustainable and reliable'."

