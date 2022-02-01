Budget 2022: Revised fiscal deficit for FY22 at 6.9%, up from Budget target of 6.8%

Presenting her fourth Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal deficit for financial year 2022-23 will be 6.4 percent. For the current year (2021-22), the FM has said the revised fiscal deficit estimate is 6.9 percent, compared to the Budget target of 6.8 percent.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between the government expenditure and government income.

