Budget 2022: Prominent changes in direct tax regime

The most anticipated part of any Budget, over the years, is taxes. More so this year, as we come off a pandemic and citizens hoped to see some silver linings. While the salaried individuals and professionals expected increased deductions, which the Budget failed to deliver on, there were more than a few winners.

Here are some of the prominent changes in the Income Tax Act that stood out in the Union Budget 2022:

Surcharge:

While the slab rates under the Income Tax Act, 1961, largely remained unchanged, there has been a change in surcharge rates in the Finance Bill. For co-operative societies, the surcharge has been reduced to 7 percent for those with total income above Rs 1 crore, but less than Rs 10 crore. Such assessees were earlier required to pay a surcharge of 12 percent.

In the case of association of persons (AOPs) or a consortium, that is formed by several companies for the purpose of executing a works contract, often owing to the fact that the members essentially are companies, a graded surcharge of up to 37 percent would get attracted on the income of the AOP. The rate has now been capped at 15 percent.

In what can be considered a historic move to give a leg-up to both the start-up community, along manufacturing companies, the surcharge on LTCG (long-term capital gains) has been capped at 15 percent. This is especially beneficial for long-term capital assets that previously bore the brunt of graded surcharge rates that went as high as 37 percent.

Health and Education Cess: It is common knowledge that neither income tax nor any other direct tax is allowed as business expenditure. However, as disputes arose on allowance of health and an education cess in several High Courts, an important clarification in this Budget laid them to rest - therefore, FM has spelled out that any surcharge or cess on income and profits will not be allowed as business expenditure.

Rationalising TDS Provisions: Enterprises often hire the services of agents. This agent often becomes the recipient of many benefits for the services provided by him. These benefits then get taxed in the hands of the recipient agent.

To streamline and keep an eye on these transactions, the enterprise/ person extending the benefits to the agent, will receive certain tax deductions, provided the aggregate value of such benefits exceeds Rs 20,000 during the financial year. There are other ensuing changes mentioned in detail in the Finance Bill in this regard.

IFSCs (International Financial Services Centres): Subject to specified conditions, the following will be exempt from tax:

Income of a non-resident from offshore derivative instruments or from over-the-counter derivatives issued by an offshore banking unit.

Income from royalty and interest on account of lease of ship and income received from portfolio management services in IFSC.

Since its inception, units located in IFSCs have received a slew of tax benefits. To name a few, concessional rate of 9 percent under Section 115JB (MAT provision), deductions under Section 80LA wherein the said unit was eligible to claim certain income-based deductions. Also, special rates of 15 percent under Section 111A even if no STT (securities transaction tax) is paid as long as the consideration for such transaction is paid in foreign currency along with exemption under Section 10(38) on long-term capital gains on certain specified assets.

Virtual Digital Assets:

Any income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at a flat rate of 30 percent. Further, no deduction will be available with respect to any expenditure or allowance incurred while computing such income except for the cost of acquisition (COA). Also, loss from the transfer of any other digital asset will not be allowed to be set off against any other income. Further, any gift of the virtual digital asset will be taxed in the hands of the recipient.

Additionally, TDS (tax deducted at source) of 1 percent will be levied on payment of consideration made in respect of such transfer over and above the specified monetary threshold as mentioned in the Finance Bill.

Assessment Relief Provided to Assessees:

With a view to help taxpayers who committed genuine errors while filing income tax returns, assessees can now file an updated return within two years from the end of the relevant assessment year (AY). This will save the IT department from the hassle of a Best Judgement assessment under Section 144 or reopening of cases under Section 147.

Currently, assessees have the option to file a return of income (ROI) as per Section 139(1) or a belated return as per Section 139(4). As per Section 139 (5), an assessee can revise a return filed under the above sections including a loss return filed under Section 139(3).

Alternate Minimum Tax: Since companies are required to pay tax at 15 percent, the Centre wanted to provide a level playing field to co-operative societies as well. Therefore, the Alternate Minimum Tax (AMT) paid by cooperative societies has been brought down from 18.5 percent to 15 percent.

Incentive to Start-ups: Start-ups established before 31.03.2022 were given tax incentives for three consecutive years out of ten years from incorporation. This period of incorporation has now been extended by one more year, that is till 31.03.2023, for availing of such tax benefits.

Changes to National Pension Scheme Contribution: The tax deduction limit on employer’s contribution to the NPS account of State Government employees has been increased from 10 percent to 14 percent. This brings them to par with central government employees and would help in enhancing their social security benefits.

Tax Relief For Differently-Abled: A parent or guardian was hitherto allowed to claim deduction on an insurance scheme taken on a differently-abled person, provided the differently-abled person is the beneficiary in the event of the demise of the said parent or guardian.

However, now, the differently-abled dependent person can claim the payment of annuity and lump sum amount during the lifetime of parents/ guardians, on parents/guardians attaining the age of 60 years.

Deterrence Against Tax-Evasion: In a bid to give clarity on set-off of brought forward losses against undisclosed income detected during search and survey operations governed by Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, the FM has clarified that no such set-off of any loss will be allowed against such undisclosed income.

Litigation Management: To reduce repeated litigation between taxpayers and the IT department, the FM has proposed that where the question of law is identical to one pending in either the Supreme Court or any of the High Courts, the filing of appeal by the department shall be deferred till such question of law is settled by the court.

Incentives Under Concessional Tax Regime: The last date for commencement of manufacturing or production under Section 115BAB has been extended by one year i.e. from March 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

