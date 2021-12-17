Budget 2022: Oil tax cuts, tax sops at lower end, higher subsidy on mortgages, infra bonds likely, says CLSA

India continues to see a shallow recovery that must be boosted with demand-side measures in the upcoming budget, said CLSA in its report. Cuts in oil taxes, tax relief for those on the lower end of the income tax ladder, higher subsidies on mortgages, and issuance of infrastructure bonds are just some of the likely measures that may be seen in Union Budget 2022 to boost the demand problem that the country’s economy is witnessing.

Tax cuts would most likely be focused on the lower side of the income tax ladder to improve household savings, while bigger subsidies on mortgages can help boost the demand for housing again.

Tax reduction on oil , which already are being seen across the country, would help cut down on expenses. Issuance of NABFID infrastructure bonds might be used to reduce the pressure of funding capital expenditure of such measures in the upcoming financial year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may hike interest rates just by 100 bps in FY 2023, stated CLSA. With consumer price index (CPI) inflation estimated to be averaging around 5.5 percent, the inflation rate remains just at the cusp of RBI's growth-maximising threshold inflation estimate.

The issue of shallow recovery due to poor demand remains a problem in the economy. CLSA’s 1,000-person consumer survey had found that 75 percent of respondents had either lost their jobs or reported a decrease in their salary since the pandemic began. This is highlighted by the CLSA India Activity Index again showing a marginal decline 0.9 percent in October once more.

“The CLSA India Activity Index is a proprietary coincident indicator of economic activity, comprising real cash demand, real credit, industrial production, auto sales, capex, and construction and mobility indicators,” the report stated.