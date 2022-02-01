Budget 2022: New SEZ policy in 3-4 months; capex push unheard of, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has welcomed Budget 2022 and said that the book of accounts sets the foundation for a public sector-led thrust to the economy. He also spoke about the upcoming SEZ policy.

Goyal said, "The country today needed a thrust on giving a stimulus to the economy and the government has signalled a very major thrust almost 10 lakh crore worth of capex led by the governments at the centre in the States is something unheard of."

The minister has said that the government will soon come out with an export target for FY23. A change in SEZ policy is also expected in the next six months.

Goyal explained that the SEZ policy in India was largely export-oriented and the focus of the government will now be on making them centres for economic activity and industrial parks as a whole and thus expanding the it ambit.

He said, "We believe that it will be good to allow the SEZ now to grow beyond the mould of export to become centres of industrial activity or economic activity, supporting industries, supporting services. We want to encash this concept of special zones into industrial zones and help them to bring in faster economic development. We want to engage with the states maybe take some of the state's industrial parks also, within the ambit of SEZ, share the benefits of SEZ policy with the state's industrial parks."

The commerce minister expects the new SEZ policy to come out in maximum six months' time.

Goyal said, "We are working on the contours of a new law, which will help us to expand the ambit of SEZs and should take a few months to engage with all the various stakeholders, get them on board, do the fair understanding of what kind of equalisation duties or levies will be required to bring the picture to a level playing field, maybe about three to four months, or at best six months."

The government is also working on several fronts to expand bilateral trading arrangements.

Goyal said, "We are there at a very advanced stage with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which is one of our largest trading partners, and we shall in the next few weeks, will be coming up with robust announcements around UAE FTA.”

He added, “We have as you rightly pointed out with the UK first round has gone well, next round is slated for March. With Australia, we are at an advanced stage.”

