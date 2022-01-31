Budget 2022: Need to increase disposable income in the hands of taxpayer

COVID-19 has disrupted normal businesses and has affected the lives of millions of taxpayers. New COVID variants, supply chain disruptions, resultant inflation, and a rise in commodity prices have posed many challenges to the taxpayers. The taxpayers are feeling the crunch and there is a need to increase the disposable income of the taxpayers. In such difficult times, the taxpayers are expecting Budget 2022 to bring some much-needed relief.

The government has not reduced the tax rates since the financial year (FY) 2017-18. In order to widen the tax base, the government had introduced a concessional tax regime which was effective FY 2020-21. Individual opting for the concessional tax regime is taxed at lower rates but have to forego most deductions and exemptions. It is expected that to further widen the tax base, the government would not make any changes in tax rates but may rationalise the concessional tax regime. There may not be any additional deductions under the old or new tax regime.

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) on the sale of listed securities are taxed at 10 percent without indexation and surcharge is capped at 15 percent. Whereas LTCG on sale of unlisted securities are taxed at 20 percent with indexation and a surcharge of 37 percent may apply. This disparity in the tax rates on the sale of such unlisted securities may create a hurdle for investment in start-ups. The tax framework should introduce uniformity in the taxation of unlisted securities with listed securities (particularly for DPIIT registered start-ups).

Further, the process of computing capital gains is also very complex. There are numerous variables such as type of capital asset, holding period of the asset, different tax rates as well as different surcharge rates of capital assets, etc. On account of such numerous variables, the taxation of capital gains is highly complex. Hence, there is a need to rationalise the structure of capital gains taxation and simplify the laws.

The popularity of the Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOPs) is also rising amongst businesses. Currently, ESOPs are taxable for the employees on allotment of shares by the employer. However, in the case of unlisted companies, the employee may not be able to sell their ESOPs. This creates a cash flow problem because taxation is triggered prior to employee realising any actual cash value from such ESOPs. To rectify this anomaly, Budget 2020 announced deferral for payment of tax on ESOPs for a small number of ‘start-ups’ registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Inter-Ministerial Board (IMB). However, no such benefit was afforded to other companies. Hence, one can expect the benefit of deferral of payment of tax on ESOPs to be extended for ESOPs granted by all employers since cash flow problem is faced by all employees. In the least, it should be extended to employees of all DPIIT registered ‘start ups’ even if not approved by IMB.

Many Indian have also invested in cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Currently, there is no clarity regarding taxation of the same. It is expected that the government will bring clarity on the taxation of cryptocurrency and digital assets in the Budget 2022 as "The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill" is also expected to be tabled in the Budget Session.

The government in the 2020 Budget also reintroduced dividend taxation in the hands of shareholders. The highest effective tax rate on the dividend income for resident individual shareholders is 35.88 percent. Whereas, for non-resident individuals, the effective tax rate is much lower at 28.50 percent. Further, non-resident shareholders may also avail treaty benefits to further bring down their effective tax rate. This creates a huge disparity. This anomaly between tax rate on dividend income needs to be addressed and the tax rates on dividends for residents should be brought down to maintain parity with non-resident investors.

Though there may not be any change in the tax rates, there is definitely a need for policy review considering that tax rates are as high as 42.74 percent. However, to meet their fiscal targets, the government may be banking on buoyant tax collections. Hence it remains to be seen whether or not the government is able to deliver on the expectations of the taxpayers.

- The author Mayur Shah is Tax Partner at EY India. The views expressed are personal.

(Uchit Shah, Senior Tax Professional, EY also contributed to the article)