Budget 2022 may announce changes in ship leasing, financing at Gandhinagar’s GIFT city

The government may announce proposals in the upcoming Budget that will make Gujarat International Finance Tec-city (GIFT) in Gandhinagar a global hub in ship leasing and financing like its peers in Panama, Malta, Cyprus, Dubai and Singapore, according to a report.

At present, aircraft leasing is already developing at GIFT. However, as overseas remittances from India are cumbersome, global shipping companies face taxation challenges in India. The government will now focus on ship leasing and financing to develop the tech city as a comprehensive global hub for all mobile trade assets.

As part of its efforts, the government may broaden the definition of ship leasing in the Budget to bring in bare-boat charter, time charter and voyage charter under its fold. Following this, the government will notify ship leasing as a ‘financial product’, the Hindu Business Line reported.

In November last year, a report by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) said that the existing “legal and regulatory framework” at GIFT was “less favourable” than the global hubs. To make the sector attractive, the report had recommended changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Act, 2005, Indian Express had reported earlier.

Once the Budget provides for a shift of business to the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) ambit, tax and law provisions would automatically get reduced and give businesses a massive boost, the HBL report added quoting sources.

The Budget is likely to tweak the SEZ laws to exempt ship leasing and related businesses from physically bringing in goods to the hub as GIFT, which does not have a seaport.

Another provision that could be included in the Budget is to notify ports as SEZ for IFSC vessels. The government could also exempt ship leasing under the IFSC from net foreign exchange earning requirements, the report said.

“In the future, new-age technologies like drones and such tools will also be financed and leased from GIFT. Thus, the Budget will be path-breaking since it will open up ways to attract global funds without capital account convertibility,” the report quoted Suresh Swamy, Partner of Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, as saying.

In a bid to make GIFT City a world-class fintech hub, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in November cleared two proposals worth Rs 469 crore. One proposal worth Rs 269.05 crore was a supervisory technology fund for IT infrastructure, while the other -- Rs 200 crore was set aside for building the headquarters, according to an earlier report by PTI.

Read Also | Exploring eclectic offerings by GIFT City for fund managers