Budget 2022 looks at 'sunrise sectors of growth', says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament is a very progressive and forward-looking one as it prepares India for the next stage of its sustained growth.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said that the Union Budget 2022-23 needs to be seen in continuation with the last year’s Budget which had several positives.

"For instance, the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the National Asset Monetisation Plan and the PLI schemes are very critical from the viewpoint of making India a manufacturing nation in the long run," he said.

It is a very progressive and forward-looking Budget that prepares India for the next stage of its sustained growth, the Niti Aayog CEO added.

He said that the Budget 2022 looks at sunrise sectors of growth. “India needs to go green, India needs to go digital and that is what this Budget pitches for. It pushes for urbanisation, clean electricity, clean mobilization, and digital rupee,” Amitabh Kant said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth straight annual Budget in Parliament.

In her Budget Speech in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the Union Budget for 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint to steer the economy over the Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years from India at 75 to India at 100.

"We are marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, and have entered into Amrit Kaal, the 25-year-long leadup to India@100," the minister said. The fundamental tenets of the Budget include transparency of financial statement and fiscal position, and reflect the government's intent, strengths, and challenges, she said.

