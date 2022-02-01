FM Sitharaman budget speech LIVE: PM Gatishakti to pull forward economy, lead to jobs for youth; taxpayers hope for more income tax rebates; Sensex jumps

FM Nirmala Sitharaman budget speech LIVE updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fourth Union Budget and the Narendra Modi government's 10th budget. Earlier the FM met President Ram Nath Kovind and thereafter attended the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi wherein the budget was given approval for presentation in the Parliament. Sitharaman's budget comes amid an ongoing third wave of omicron-led coronavirus and volatile stock markets as inflation worries weigh on the sentiment. The Union Budget or the Annual Financial Statement as specified in the Article 112 of the Indian Constitution will be presented in Parliament at 11 am. and the Finance Minister's Budget speech is likely to range from 90 minutes to 120 minutes. The salaried class expects Sitharaman to provide some income tax relief in Union Budget 2022, particularly in relation to standard deduction, health insurance and home loan interest rebates. Here are the live updates from Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's union budget 2022-23 today:
FM Sitharaman budget speech: Inclusive development top priority of govt
Inclusive development is the government's priority which includes farmers for Paddy, Kharif & Rabi crops under which 1,000 LMT Paddy is expected to be procured benefitting over 1 crore farmers, says FM
PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs and opportunities for the youth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The National Highway network will be expanded by 25,000 kms in 2022-23: FM Sitharaman
FM Sitharaman: Initiatives of last year's budget have seen significant progress and will get adequate allocations in this budget as well
Moving forward on this parallel track, we lay the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action & financing of investments.
Strategic transfer of Air India has been completed, says FM Sitharaman in her budget presentation
FM Sitharaman: Budget seeks to lay the blueprint to steer the economy over the next 25 years from India at 75 to India at 100
We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we'll continue with strong growth, says FM.
This Union Budget seeks to lay foundation & give blueprint of economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
There was a sharp increase in public investment & capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22...This Budget (2022-23) will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST... ; shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti master plan:
Budget 2022: No increase in tax rates will be good news, says Sudhir Kapadia
“If we don’t get anything on the direct tax, that is a blessing,” said Sudhir Kapadia, National Tax Leader at EY.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins her budget speech. Earlier, Union Cabinet approved the budget for presentation in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narenda Modi
Budget 2022: MGNREGA capitalisation important; infra spending boost must, says Kotak’s Nilesh Shah
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO of Envision Capital and Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management gave their key expectations from Union Budget 2022. Nilesh Shah of Kotak said, “This has to be pro-consumption budget where consumption has remained below pre-pandemic. There is a need to ensure that MGNREGA is capitalised well, and also if we can launch urban MGNREGA, especially for people who have been hit heavily by the pandemic, like school bus operators, hotel and restaurant workers, tourism and travel workers, and at the same time, we have to create jobs.”
He added, “Government now has the fiscal space t
Former MoFin secretary Subhash Chandra Garg: Of 4 trl of fiscal space for FY-23, 1.5 trl likely for higher interest. Capex likely up by 1 trl though unlikely to be spent. Rest may be used for normal 10% increase unless Govt comes up with a scheme like cash transfers to unorganised workers registered on portal.
Budget 2022: Market expects growth push as global financial tightening looms
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fourth Union Budget today, on February 1, for the fiscal year 2022-23. To understand what measures would help the economy and the market, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Jahangir Aziz, Head of Emerging Markets Economic Research and Commodities, JPMorgan, and Sonal Varma, MD and Chief Economist- India and Asia Ex-Japan, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities.
View: Boosting the gender budget for an Aatmanirbhar India
India needs a renewed approach to gender-responsive budgeting to accommodate new priorities of the 21st century including those posed by India’s commitment to a clean and green future, writes Aishwarya Raman, Director and Head of Research at the Ola Mobility Institute. READ MORE
TRIVIA: Finance Ministers of India: Who presented how many budgets
Union Budget of 2022 will be 4th budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
A look at how many Budgets were presented by different Finance Ministers of India
Morarji Desai is on top; check who's second
TRIVIA: Finance Ministers of India: Who presented how many budgets
Budget 2022: Will be cautious on market but will nibble on stocks, says Dean Kim
“We still have to be a little bit cautious, don’t jump in all at once tomorrow. We will certainly nibble on some stocks here and there but we have to watch the price action for the stocks very closely,” said Dean Kim, Head of Global Research Product, William O'Neil + Co while sharing his views on markets.
Ahead of Budget 2022, here's a look at the current income tax slabs
Currently, 7 income slabs are available under the new tax regime. According to it, annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh is exempt from tax. Those individuals earning between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh have to pay 5 percent tax. Income between Rs 5 and 7.5 lakh is taxed at 10 percent, while those between Rs 7.5 and 10 lakh at 15 percent. READ MORE
Sensex jumps 800 points, Nifty near 17,550 ahead of Budget; Infy, IndusInd, ICICI Bank, HDFC top gainers
Top Cabinet Minister reach Parliament to attend meet ahead of Budget presentation
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railways, Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and others arrive at the Parliament for the union cabinet meeting ahead of the presenting of the Union Budget 2022 at 11 am.
Budget 2022 Editor's Take: What market expects from FM Nirmala Sitharaman
The market will also be keenly watching the divestment roadmap. The market understands the challenges but with the LIC IPO coming and the Air India deal having just concluded, the market expects some more movement. Tax cuts mean money in hands of consumers and thus will be watched by the street too. India's digital economy is booming but manufacturing, the old economy, will expect a push.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for a detailed analysis of what the Indian equity market expects from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she delivers Budget 2022
NEWS ALERT: PM Modi has reached Parliament to chair the cabinet meeting ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget
Railway Budget 2022: Street expects high capex for next 10 years
The Economic Survey document says that capital expenditure for the Indian railways for FY22 has been revised to Rs 2,15,000 crore. Thus the street expects FM Sitharaman to hike capex allocation to railways substantially. READ MORE
NEWS ALERT: Finance Minister reaches Parliament ahead of Budget 2022
Income Tax relief key to increasing disposable income
The salaried class will be eagerly watching out for some relief on the Income Tax front when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces Budget 2022. The government had last reduced tax rates in financial year (FY) 2017-18. In order to widen the tax base, the government had introduced a concessional tax regime which was effective FY 2020-21. Those individuals opting for the concessional tax regime are taxed at lower rates but have to forego most deductions and exemptions. It is expected that to further widen the tax base, the government would not make any changes in tax rates but may rationalise the concessional tax regime.
HDFC AMC's Prashant Jain: Budget 2022 needs to strike a balance between fiscal deficit and rural incentives
Meanwhile, speaking with CNBC-TV18 ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget at 11 am today, HDFC AMC's Prashant Jain said that the budget 2022 needs to strike a balance between fiscal deficit and rural incentives. It needs to continue the infrastructure push and he expects the government to continue to strive to meet divestment targets.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team meet President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of Budget 2022
Budget no longer place for big bang reform initiatives: Manishi Raychaudhuri of BNP Paribas
Union Budget is no longer the place for big bang reform initiatives, said Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian equity strategist, equity cash Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas, on Monday, adding that “budget is of lower importance as policy action continues through the year”. READ MORE
How long will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech be?
Will Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outdo herself today when she steps up to make the Budget speech? She already holds the record for the longest Budget speech. During Budget 2020, Sitharaman spoke for two hours and forty two minutes, besting her own previous record of two hours and nineteen minutes for Budget 2019. The third longest speech has been by the late Jaswant Singh in 2003: two hours and thirteen minutes, followed by the late Arun Jaitley during Budget 2014: two hours and ten minutes.
We look for a realistic roadmap that is not too ambitious, and a limited Budget without any big surprises, says Arvind Sanger of Geosphere Capital Management