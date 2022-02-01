FM Sitharaman budget speech LIVE: PM Gatishakti to pull forward economy, lead to jobs for youth; taxpayers hope for more income tax rebates; Sensex jumps

FM Nirmala Sitharaman budget speech LIVE updates:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fourth Union Budget and the Narendra Modi government's 10th budget. Earlier the FM met President Ram Nath Kovind and thereafter attended the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi wherein the budget was given approval for presentation in the Parliament.

Sitharaman's budget comes amid an ongoing third wave of omicron-led coronavirus and volatile stock markets as inflation worries weigh on the sentiment. The Union Budget or the Annual Financial Statement as specified in the Article 112 of the Indian Constitution will be presented in Parliament at 11 am. and the Finance Minister's Budget speech is likely to range from 90 minutes to 120 minutes. The salaried class expects Sitharaman to provide some income tax relief in Union Budget 2022, particularly in relation to standard deduction, health insurance and home loan interest rebates.

Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament. The Economic Survey details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

The Union Budget session of Parliament kickstarted on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses in the Central Hall.