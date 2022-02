Budget 2022 LIVE updates:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her fourth Budget today — February 1 — for the financial year 2022-23 amid an ongoing third wave of omicron-led coronavirus and volatile stock markets as inflation worries weigh on the sentiment. The Union Budget or the Annual Financial Statement as specified in the Article 112 of the Indian Constitution will be presented in Parliament at 11 am. and the Finance Minister's Budget speech is likely to range from 90 minutes to 120 minutes. The salaried class expects Sitharaman to provide some income tax relief in Union Budget 2022, particularly in relation to standard deduction, health insurance and home loan interest rebates.

Given the rising healthcare expenses due to COVID-19, one of the most common requests in terms of personal taxation is to increase the standard deduction limit. Several nations have introduced tax exemptions for those who work from home. This is due to inflated expenses such as setting up a home office.

Like last year, Union Budget 2022-23 will also be presented in "paperless form". This Budget plays an important role in chalking out India's economic growth plan amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament. The Economic Survey details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth.

The Union Budget session of Parliament kickstarted on Monday with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of both houses in the Central Hall.