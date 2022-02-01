Budget 2022: How umbrellas found a mention in FM's speech

As union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget, an unusual item, something you wouldn't normally expect, found a mention in her Budget speech - Umbrella.

"Duty on umbrellas is being raised to 20 percent. Exemption to parts of umbrellas is being withdrawn," the FM said.

In no time, many also took to Twitter to complain about umbrellas getting expensive, with some calling out the impact it would have on the middle-class should the price of a monsoon necessity increase.

Mum once brought an umbrella costing around Rs 1800/- and apparently, dad lost it somewhere. Even after 7 years, she has been reminding us of it. With customs duty on #umbrella being raised to 20%, it is important to protect the umbrella more than it protects you!#Budget2022— Naimisha (ନୈମିଷା) 🇮🇳 (@SpeakNaimisha) February 1, 2022

anybody else get a feeling they just throw in a random article in cheaper/expensive list to make the budget confusing? i mean, i get why jewellery and crypto will get costlier, but...umbrella???— 村の馬鹿 (@hungover_hamlet) February 1, 2022

So how did Umbrellas find a mention in the budget? How big is India's domestic umbrella industry and will it lead to a price hike? We break it down.

While there is no specific number to ascertain the size of India's umbrella market (given how large the unorganised bit of it is), industry players peg it at around Rs 2,000 crore. According to the industry insiders, before the pandemic, roughly 1.20 crore umbrellas were sold in the country annually.

The largest market is said to be Kerala (estimated at Rs 700 crore) dominated by two companies - John's Umbrellas and Popy's Umbrellas. Other major brands in India include Mumbai-based Sagar Sons that sells under the brand Happy, Mysore-based Sun umbrellas, Kolkata based Citizen umbrellas, among others.

Budget announcement and impact

Domestic umbrella makers welcomed the government’s move of duty hike and removal of exemption. This, they said, will boost the domestic umbrella market, currently hurting due to cheaper Chinese imports.

"Import duty hike on finished umbrellas from 10 to 20 percent is welcome news to the indigenous industry because cheaper umbrellas were being dumped from China, who will now have to pay 10 percent more. So, domestic production will be protected in that sense. We are very thankful to the finance minister for considering our issue," Rajesh Chopra, secretary of the All India Umbrella Federation and founder of Sagar Sons told CNBC-TV18.

Earlier, the basic customs duty on parts of umbrellas was 10 percent, but the exemption brought the applicable down to 5 percent. "For finished umbrellas, the basic customs duty was 20 percent earlier but due to exemptions via custom notification, the rate applicable was 10 percent. That exemption has been withdrawn so now a duty on finished umbrellas has gone up from 10 to 20 percent," Chopra explained.

In fact, this was part of representations made by the industry to the government seeking support to tide over COVID impact, and to protect the domestic umbrella manufacturers.

"The industry has suffered because of lockdowns during peak season and that was a major setback. We were neither able to produce umbrellas, not sell them and Chinese imports were on, affecting our business. So, representations were made to the government that we are suffering because of Chinese imports and I think that has been considered," Chopra added.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the domestic umbrella badly since umbrellas are a seasonal product and the first and second wave of COVID largely came during peak summer and monsoon seasons.

Davis Thayyil, who now runs Kerala-based Popy Umbrellas says losing two seasons has made it difficult for umbrella makers to survive, forcing many smaller players in the unorganised market to shut shop

"It's only a seasonal product and if the season itself is closed, it has a major impact. Our annual turnover fell by 60-70 percent," he added.

Joseph Thayil, who runs John's Umbrellas says that while their annual turnover was around Rs 100 crore before the pandemic, it fell to about Rs 60 crore during the pandemic time.

Will Umbrellas get expensive?

In the immediate term, which is the upcoming monsoon, Davis says umbrella prices are likely to get expensive since the cost of raw materials will increase for umbrella makers.

"Minor parts of umbrellas have to be imported, no one manufactures them in India so the cost of raw material will go up and so will the price of the end product," he says.

However, Davis is quick to add that this is just a short-term impact. The budget announcement, he says, is likely to spur investments in domestic manufacturing of umbrella parts, which will not only lead to more job creation, but sourcing raw materials for umbrellas we make will bring down costs in the long term.

Should this result in a quick revival of the raw materials industry domestically, he expects prices of umbrellas to start dropping by the 2023 monsoon season itself.

Is an import duty hike enough?

Industry players also add that while the budget announcements will go a long way in helping the domestic umbrella industry, there are some larger issues that still need to be addressed.

Joseph of John's Umbrellas says that currently, the biggest problem for the domestic industry is that there are no manufacturers of quality umbrella fabric in India.

The fabric used by quality umbrella makers is Nylon Taffeta, also used in making raincoats, windcheaters, etc. "When you open an umbrella and look at it, even the smallest of holes are visible, meaning any weaving problems can be immediately seen. And unfortunately, fabric manufacturers in India are not equipped to manufacture such a fine finished product. Such fabric is made and imported from Taiwan," he says.

However, importing this fabric to India carries a massive duty of 32 percent. So domestic makers, Joseph says, have to cut this into triangles from the source country and then import it. (One umbrella canopy is made of 8 such triangles). Importing the fabric in triangles attracted a duty of 5 percent (which will now become 10 percent), he says.

The industry has been asking the government to give umbrella makers an exemption to import the fabric to India and rolls and then cut it in India as per requirement, bringing down costs for them.

This, however, hasn’t been addressed by the government.

The industry is now considering going back to the government, urging it to consider this exemption. "So the fabric is what we want to get rectified. So, we have thought we'll go for a representation telling the government why we want that rectification. Because in India as such nobody is manufacturing and in that case, we should get it at a lower cost so that the consumer is always the benefitted," Popy's Davis added.