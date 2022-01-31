Budget 2022: How can it be made more inclusive of fintechs?

The Union Budget 2022 is set to be announced on February 1. As we inch closer to the D-day, one can’t help but ask the question that is imperative to this time of the year: what can we expect from the Budget?

If there’s one thing we know from the PM’s call for a fintech revolution, financial inclusion and empowerment along with digitalisation will rule the roost this Union Budget. The government's recognition of fintechs and their ability to reach out to the unserved and underserved sections of the country is evident from multiple initiatives in recent times. But, will this support remain in the long run? That remains to be seen. Meanwhile, here are a few ways in which the Union Budget can be more inclusive of fintechs and NBFCs.

Relaxing tax norms and infusing funds

Tax relaxations and benefits along with low-cost funding would automatically increase ease-of-doing-business and help underbanked MSMEs and small entrepreneurs come to the fore. An overhaul of Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) taxation leading to one comprehensive tax code, reducing the entry limits for AIFs and syndicates, combined with the unlocking of domestic institutional capital, is imperative to creating an environment that is conducive to the growth of fintechs.

Focus on creating an active banking population

As of March 2021, India’s financial inclusion rate was a meagre 53.9 percent. Further, around 48 percent of bank accounts in the country are inactive and 190 million adults do not even have a bank account. While investing in fintechs is essential, it would also be pretty pointless if a majority of the population remains unbanked or inactive despite having a bank account.

Both policy and regulatory efforts from the government and Union Budget need to focus on creating an environment that favours and encourages investments. A banking population that invests in different financial products and is aware of their investment options is the need of the hour. While ensuring an appropriate degree of regulation is essential, easing investments in unlisted private businesses, especially in non-metro cities will lead to a much-needed boost in capital flow and healthy growth of the economy.

Boosting digital infrastructure and encourage innovation

The government’s continued focus on creating digital infrastructure and increasing digital adoption has led to the emergence of fintechs. And Union Budget 2022 will be expected to keep up to that. There’s been a massive spike in the adoption of digital payments, especially through our homegrown UPI interfaces.

Facilitation of a fintech hub in the country combined with the augmentation of offline MSMEs with an online distribution network in place could help encourage innovation and be a game-changer for the economy. The government will also need to concentrate on increasing digital literacy, improving internet connectivity, and building a more holistic ecosystem within which merchants, vendors or even contractors are digitally connected with the end-user and in a position to make digital payments. More investment in digital literacy and connectivity, sufficient incentives, and targeted outreach programs for rapid mass adoption of digital channels are needed to ensure a seamless and complete transition from a primarily cash-led to a digital and cashless economy.

While these are only a few pointers that highlight what fintechs are looking for from the Union Budget, there’s no doubt everyone is banking on the Budget to bring the economy back on track after all that it has gone through at the hands of the pandemic. Before summing up, one can’t help but reiterate one thing: reforms that focus on financial inclusion combined with policies that promote wealth creation and protection for the marginalised, are what is needed to accelerate India’s growth to a $5 trillion economy.

The author, Akash Sinha, is founder and CEO of CashFree Payments

