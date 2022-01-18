Budget 2022: Govt may extend ECLGS by 1 year beyond March 2022

The government is likely to extend Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) in Budget by one year beyond March 2022, sources informed CNBC-TV18. Also, restructuring of debt for MSMEs has been discussed between government and public sector banks (PSBs), sources said.

Approximately Rs 3.1 lakh crore has been sanctioned against Rs 4.5 lakh crore window under ECLGS . The extension for the same was discussed on January 7.

The government may take up reopening of debt restructuring window for MSMEs with RBI.

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has reached out to government ahead of budget seeking relief for MSMEs. It is seeking additional 10 percent credit facility for companies already covered under ECLGS and inclusion of SMA-2 accounts under ECLGS as well for MSMEs.

Also, it has asked government to remove outstanding loan/business size cap for MSMEs, allowing all MSMEs access to ECLGS irrespective of size.