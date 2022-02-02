Budget 2022: Growth in FY23 expenditure contained on subsidy cut, MNREGA squeeze; interest payments to soar on record borrowing

The government has saved a massive Rs 1.88 lakh crore in the Union Budget 2022-23 by targeting lower-than-expected outgo for subsidy, MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural National Employment Guarantee Act) allocation and Finance Commission transfers to states against the revised estimates for FY 2021-22.

This has limited the expansion in the FY23 expenditure to 4.3 percent over the revised estimates of FY22. Total additional expenditure is estimated to grow by only Rs 1.75 lakh crore in absolute terms over the previous fiscal to Rs 39.44 lakh crore, much below the expectation of a Rs 40 lakh crore budget size.

The expenditure squeeze is mainly on account of lower food subsidy, pared by Rs 80,000 crore, fertliser subsidy, pared by Rs 35,000 crore and MNREGA budget, pared by Rs 25,000 crore in FY23 over the revised estimates. Just Rs 5,800 crore has been budgeted for petroleum subsidy in FY23, reflecting government’s virtual exit from LPG and kerosene subsidies.

The government has also cleaned the slate in terms of off-budget spend. Not a single penny is being raised through the extra budgetary resources in FY23, thus shifting all the expenditure onto the budget

Finance Commission transfers to states are budgeted a tad lower by Rs 19,000 crore, due to the tapering of revenue deficit grants in the award period as proposed by the Commission.

However, interest payments on government’s market borrowings continue to be the single largest revenue expense, with a record gross borrowing target of Rs 14.95 lakh crore set for FY23. Interest payments are budgeted at Rs 9.40 lakh crore, a massive jump of over 15 percent from the FY22 RE or Rs 1.26 lakh crore higher in absolute terms.

