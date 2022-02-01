Budget 2022: FM announces Rs 48,000 crore under PMAY, schemes for women-led development and Rs 60,000 crore to provide tapwater to 3.83 cr homes

80 lakh houses will be completed for eligible beneficiaries in 2022-23; 48,000 crores allotted: FM @nsitharaman #Budget2022 - 2023#AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget @MoHUA_India pic.twitter.com/exP5glVxfV— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 1, 2022
National Tele-Mental Health Programme will be launched. 2 lakh Aganwadi will be upgraded. A new scheme PM development initiative for North East will be initiated to fund social development projects: FM @nsitharaman @MoHFW_INDIA#AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget। #BudgetWithAIR— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 1, 2022
This will include a network of 23 tele mental health centres of excellence with Nimhans being the nodal centre and IIIT Bangalore providing technology support: FM Nirmala Sitharaman #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/kvnkgmFSkQ— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
Border villages with sparse population with limited connectivity will be covered under 'New Vibrant Villages Programme': FM @nsitharaman #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget— DD News (@DDNewslive) February 1, 2022
PM development initiatives for North East will be implemented for the North Eastern Council... This will enable livelihood activities for youth and women... This scheme is not a substitute for the existing Centre orState schemes: FM Nirmala Sitharaman #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/PT2mIBP7vn— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2022
Nari shakti is the Harbinger of our bright future: FM @nsitharaman #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget— DD News (@DDNewslive) February 1, 2022
For women-led development, our government has launched:1. Mission Shaki2. Mission Vatsalya3. Poshan 2.0FM @nsitharaman #AatmaNirbharBharatKaBudget— DD News (@DDNewslive) February 1, 2022