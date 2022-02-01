Budget 2022: Capex stepped up 35% to Rs 7.50 lakh crore in FY23; Rs 1 lakh crore assistance announced for states

In her Budget 2022 speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that the outlay for capital expenditure has been stepped up sharply by 35.4 percent to Rs 7.50 lakh crore for the financial year 2023 from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in FY22.

“Budget 2022-23 reflects firm commitment of the government to boost economic growth by investing in infrastructure development. This is substantiated by increase in capital expenditure by 35.4% (Rs 1,96,010 crore) over BE 2021-22. 4. In RE 2021-22, the total expenditure has been estimated at Rs 37,70,000 crore and is more than actual (2020-21) by Rs 2,60,164 crore,” the Budget statement said.

Sitharaman has allocated Rs 1 lakh crore capital expenditure assistance to states in FY23 to catalyse overall investment in the economy. This is a big jump from Rs 15,000 crore capex assistance in the previous financial year.

“These 50 years interest-free loans are over and above the normal borrowings to the states,” she clarified. This allocation will be used for PM Gati Shakti-related and other productive capital investments of the states. It will also include components for:

--Supplemental funding for priority segments of PM Gram Sadak Yojana, including support for the states’ share,

--Digitisation of the economy, including digital payments and completion of OFC network, and

--Reforms related to building byelaws, town planning schemes, transit-oriented development, and transferable development rights.

Sitharaman pointed to reliance on virtuous cycle from private investment with Public Capital Investment in order to crowd-in private investment as one of the areas in which India can achieve its vision by attaining certain goals in the coming 25 years.

