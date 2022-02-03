Budget 2022: Bonus stripping loophole plugged but dividend-stripping gaffe remains

In the rarified world of corporates, asset-stripping is commonplace especially in the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) literature as well as on the ground. Quite often one covets a company with an ulterior motive—to sell off its prime assets, usually real estate, for personal gains to the exclusion of other shareholders. That is why the Indian income tax law contains provisions against selling of assets for a given number of years as a precondition for granting tax breaks for what to start with appears to be an M&A exercise with benign if not altruistic motives.

Another financial gutter phrase is dividend-stripping which is the subject of this article. It is a practice of buying a share cum-dividend and selling it back ex-dividend so that one could have enjoyed tax-free dividend under the earlier regime that lasted up to March 31, 2020 and booked capital loss on sale that could be set off against capital gains from other transactions.

In fact, section 94(7) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 contemplated the possibility of such a contrived or convoluted transaction in a milieu where dividend was tax-free—section 94(7(c). That this provision—section 94(7) (c)—continues to remain despite being a relic of the earlier taxation regime on dividend is shocking to say the least. Let us take an example. Let us say a person got tax-free dividend under the earlier regime of Rs 10,000 and within three months of the record date sold the same shares incurring a loss of Rs 12,000, then as per section 94(7), the capital loss of Rs 2,000 alone would be recognised and the remaining loss of Rs 10,000 equal to the exempt dividend income would be ignored.

But in the new scheme of things where dividend is taxable, section 94(7) falls flat and simply irrelevant when dividend is no longer tax-free. However, one could be ensnared by section 94(1) which applies as much to interest as to dividend. It contemplates a reverse situation than the one we had considered earlier. Sale followed by back-to-back buyback. In the above example if one sells his shares cum-dividend so that the dividend of Rs 10,000 is contrived to be earned by the buyer who has no taxable income, then the dividend nevertheless i.e., notwithstanding the sale would be taxed in the hands of the seller.

The Finance Bill 2022 however plugs a loophole in section 94(8) dealing with bonus-stripping. The omission—targeting units while leaving shares—was evidently inadvertent. This inadvertent but serious omission has now been made good though one wishes it was retrospective being clarificatory. That it is going to take effect prospectively from the AY 2023-24, has already started, if the media buzz is to be believed, tantalising companies into making bonus issues in the short time between 1st February 2022 and 31st March 2022.

Be that as it may, the bottom line is if one buys shares three months before the record date and gets bonus shares, and post-bonus sells within 9 months of the record date any part of the original shares of the company incurring a loss, then such loss would be ignored and instead considered as cost of the bonus shares.

An example is in order. Let us say a person held 500 shares costing Rs 100 each of a listed company that came out with a 1:1 bonus issue (cost-free). Post bonus he sells the original shares which is the inference (FIFO) under the fungible demat regime incurring a loss of say Rs 20,000, then this loss would be ignored and cannot be set off against capital gains from other transactions but would be deemed to be the cost of bonus shares. When bonus shares are sold, their cost would be deemed to be Rs 20,000.

— S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own.