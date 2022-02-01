Budget 2022-23: Nirmala Sitharaman speech clocked 90 mins, her shortest so far

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her shortest-ever Budget speech in her fourth presentation on Tuesday. Her Union Budget 2022-23 speech in the Lok Sabha lasted 90 minutes or 1 hour 30 minutes on February 1.

"The Union Budget 2022-23 seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over Amrit Kal, over a period of 25 years, from India at 75 to India at 100," Sitharaman said in her speech while presenting the Budget.

Every year, the Union Budget is presented on February 1 at 11 am with the Finance Mister addressing the Lok Sabha Speaker. On average, the finance minister’s speech runs from 90 minutes to 120 minutes, although there have been instances when the budget speech has stretched beyond that time.

Sitharaman holds the record of delivering the longest budget speech while presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1, 2020, when she spoke for 2 hours 42 min. Two pages of the speech were still unread when she felt uneasy and wiped the sweat from her forehead. Her ministerial colleagues offered candies, but as the situation did not get better, Sitharaman opted to discontinue her budget speech. The total length of the 2020 budget speech was 13,275 words.

At an industry event later, Sitharaman had said: "I have been persistently nagging them (the ministry) to say last year's speech was long, I want this year to be shorter. But, somebody conspired to say that Haha...No, you will do it longer.

Since she became the finance minister, Sitharaman has delivered speeches on the longer side of the average. In 2019, her budget speech stretched for 2 hours 15 minutes.

Sitharaman broke another trend in 2021, replacing the 'bahi khata' with a tablet, and presenting her shortest Budget speech of 10,500 words over a duration of 1 hour 40 minutes.

Prior to that, Jaswant Singh had presented the longest Union Budget speech in 2003, which stretched for 2 hours and 15 minutes.

In the history of budget presentation in India, the longest speech delivered in terms of words was by then finance minister Manmohan Singh in 1991 under the Narasimha Rao government. The iconic Budget, which ended the license Raj and started the period of liberalisation in the Indian economy, was 18,650 words. Arun Jaitley came close to Singh's record by delivering a speech of 18,604 words in 2018 delivered in 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Jaitley’s budget speeches also hold the third, fourth, and fifth positions in terms of duration. He presented an 18,122-word speech in 2015, a 17,991-word speech in 2018, and a 16,528-word speech in 2014 that stretched for 2 hours 10 minutes.

The shortest Budget speech in the history of independent India was delivered by Hirubhai M Patel in 1977. Patel had delivered the Interim Budget.

For all the latest updates on Union Budget 2022, follow our LIVE blog here

For full coverage of Union Budget 2022, click here