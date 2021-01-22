Budget 2021: Yes Securities lists expectations of various sectors from finance minister

The upcoming Union Budget for FY22 is likely to be a difficult one for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. The government is expected to strike a balance between growth and fiscal prudence with measures to prop the economy whenever needed.

The government has largely curtailed spending so far this year when compared with the budgeted estimate of Rs 30 trillion. As the economy is showing signs of recovery, experts felt that there would not be any spurt in spending during the remaining part of the fiscal, considering that supply and demand side of the equation has started recalibrating.

Although FY21 government revenues are expected to contract 10 percent, Yes Securities expects expenditure growth will be relatively flat and as a result, it sees a fiscal deficit of Rs 11.9 trillion or 6.1 percent of GDP.

For FY22, it sees the deficit falling significantly to 4.75 percent given the anticipated jump in economic activity and revenues.

With the preparation of Budget 2022 reaching final stages, experts are busy making their guess work. Yes Securities expects that the government will avoid being too populist given that enough measures have been undertaken in the past.

BFSI sector

For the BFSI sector, the brokerage house expects the government to increase Housing-related income deductions, capping of GST for all under‐construction projects at 1 percent, further consolidation of PSU banks from 12 to 4 or a roadmap on privatisation of PSBs and creation of a Bad Bank.

These measures would impact all housing finance companies, PSU banks, private banks with a high contribution of housing loans and NBFCs with exposure to the real estate sector.

Consumer staples and discretionary

For consumer staples and discretionary, Yes Securities said that after 10 percent increase by way of NCCD on cigarettes last year, the government might increase cess again by 5-10 percent to improve revenue – base case is around 5 percent increase; no hike will be positive, but anything more than 6‐7 percent will be a big negative for cigarette stocks like ITC, VST and Godfrey Phillips.

FMCG sector

Maintaining or increasing allocation to rural schemes like NREGA spends at Rs 1 lakh crore to further boost rural demand will be positive for FMCG companies like HUL, Dabur and Emami. Increase in Section 80C investment limit from current Rs 1.5 lakh and any reduction in personal income tax rates to increase disposable income and boost consumption will be positive for all FMCG stocks especially HUL, Nestle India, Tata Consumer and Marico.

Further, tax rebate for domestic tourism and GST credit to individuals on white goods and holiday packages will be positive for hotel companies like Indian Hotels, EIH, Lemon Tree, Thomas Cook and white goods companies like Volta, Whirlpool, Hitachi, the brokerage said.

Infrastructure

For infrastructure space, the brokerage house expects higher allocation for railways considering the sharp decline in railways' own revenues owing to the pandemic. Expect higher allocation for roads and highways as the progress over last couple of years have been slow. Also expect some insights/updates on NHAI Investment trust and other Asset Monetization measures which would help fund Road construction, it said.

Pharma sector

For the Pharma and healthcare sector, it is expected that there will be increase in spending on public health and infra, increased allocation towards public consulting portal eSanjeevani, GST waiver on services offered by healthcare start‐ups in line with exemptions for fees charged by healthcare professionals.

The brokerage also expects extension of the duration of Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector.