As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2021 in the Parliament on Monday, a pertinent question is where the comes from and where it goes. According to Budget 2021, the total receipt for FY21-22 stands at Rs 34,83,236 crore which includes revenue receipts and capital receipts. The revised estimates for a total receipt for FY20-21 stands at Rs 34,50,305 crore.

Taking a look at the avenues from where the money comes from, here is a break-up for the same. According to the Budget 2021, the major contributor is borrowing and other liabilities - 36 percent, goods and service tax - 15 percent, income tax - 14 percent, corporation tax - 13 percent, union excise duties - 8 percent, non-tax revenue - 6 percent, non-deb capital receipt - 5 percent and customs - 3 percent.

When compared with the current financial year, borrowing and other liabilities contribute 20 percent, corporation tax - 18 percent, goods and service tax - 18 percent, income tax - 17 percent, non-tax revenue - 10 percent, union excise duties - 7 percent, non-debt capital receipt - 6 percent and customs - 4 percent.

Now is the turn for expenditure. The government plans to spend Rs Rs 34,83,236 crore in the next financial year with a revenue deficit of Rs 15,06,812 crore, according to the Budget 2021. In the current financial year, the revised estimates show an expenditure of Rs 34,50,305 crore and a fiscal deficit of 18,48,655 crore.

The interest payments will get the maximum portion, i.6, 20 percent, followed by states' share of taxes and duties - 16 percent, central sector scheme - 13 percent, finance commission and other transfers - 10 percent, other expenditure - 10 percent, subsidies - 9 percent, centrally sponsored schemes - 10 percent, defence 8 percent, pension 5 percent.

In the current financial year, the division was -- states' share of taxes and duties - 20 percent, interest payments - 18 percent, central sector scheme - 13 percent, other expenditure - 10 percent, finance commission and other transfers - 10 percent, centrally sponsored schemes - 9 percent, defence 8 percent, subsidies - 6 percent, pensions - 6 percent.