Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a slew of announcements during her Budget presentation including changes in Customs Duty on several items. The FM proposed to review over 400 exemptions this year and said that the idea is to promote domestic manufacturing and helping India get onto to the global value chain and enhance exports.

"We will conduct this through extensive consultations, and from October 1, 2021, we will put in place a revised customs duty structure, free of distortions. I also propose that any new customs duty exemption henceforth will have validity up to March 31, following two years from the date of issue," the FM added.

She also announced some immediate changes to customs duty. The focus was on raw materials that will see some imported items turning either more expensive or cheaper. Here’s a look at what has become expensive and what is cheaper, post Budget 2021.

What gets expensive?

Imported mobile phones, chargers and power banks: Recognizing that domestic electronic manufacturing has grown rapidly, the India now exporting items like mobiles and chargers, the govt said it is withdrawing a few exemptions on parts of chargers and sub-parts of mobiles. Further, some parts of mobiles will move from ‘nil’ rate to 2.5%. With respect to mobile phones, input and raw materials such as Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), camera module and connectors will see a hike.

With effect from April 1, 2021, customs duty on inputs, parts and sub-parts used to manufacture Lithium-ion battery and battery packs will be hiked from 0 to 2.5 percent making power banks and chargers more expensive.

Home appliances: Home appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators are also set to get more expensive as the government hiked customs duty on their compressors from 12.5% to 15%.

Leather: The Finance Minister also said that the government is rationalizing exemption on import of duty-free items as an incentive to exporters of garments, leather, and handicraft items. “Almost all these items are made domestically by our MSMEs. We are withdrawing exemption on imports of certain kind of leathers as they are domestically produced in good quantity and quality, mostly by MSMEs. We are also raising customs duty on finished synthetic gem stones to encourage their domestic processing,” she added.

This would mean that prices of leather products made with imported leather and gem stones will become more expensive now.

Auto parts: Some auto parts such as ignition wiring sets, safety glass, parts of signaling equipment are also set to get more expensive as the government increases customs duty from 7.5 and 10 percent to 15%. The idea is to bring them on par with general rate on auto parts, the FM said.

LED lamps, solar products: In addition, prices of LED lamps and solar invertors and lanterns are set to get more expensive as the government raises duty on inputs and parts of LED lamps from five percent to 10 percent, on solar invertors (5-20%) and lanterns (5-15%).

What gets cheaper?

Budget 2021 also got some glitter for customers looking to buy gold. Finance Minister said that the Government will rationalise customs duty on gold and silver. As of now, gold and silver attract import duty of 12.5% which is proposed to be reduced to 7.5%.