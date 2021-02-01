Economy Budget 2021: Poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala to get new roads, fishing harbours Updated : February 01, 2021 07:50 PM IST Tamil Nadu, the FM said, would also play home to a multipurpose seaweed park. "It will provide large scale employment and additional incomes,” Sitharaman added. One of the proposed highways to be constructed in Tamil Nadu is the controversial Chennai-Salem expressway, which is being opposed by environmentalists and farmers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply