Budget 2021: Poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala to get new roads, fishing harbours

Two states where the BJP has never won an election, and where its desire to win has never been more apparent — Tamil Nadu and Kerala, found more mention in finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech than their peers.

In Tamil Nadu, 3,500 km of national highway work is being planned at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore, said the finance minister. Kerala, she added, would see 1,500 km of national highways built at a cost of Rs 65,000 crore. But that wasn’t all.

"I am proposing substantial investments in the development of modern fishing harbours and fish landing centres," said Sitharaman, "To start with, five major fishing harbours — Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Petuaghat — will be developed as hubs of economic activity. We will also develop inland fishing harbours and fish-landing centres along the banks of rivers and waterways."

Tamil Nadu, the FM said, would also play home to a multipurpose seaweed park. "It will provide large scale employment and additional incomes,” Sitharaman added.

One of the proposed highways to be constructed in Tamil Nadu is the controversial Chennai-Salem expressway, which is being opposed by environmentalists and farmers since it is alleged to cut through ecologically sensitive zones. The other highway slated to be built in the state also connects Chennai — the Chennai-Bangalore expressway—and is 278 km long.

It wasn’t just Tamil Nadu and Kerala that enjoyed preferential budgetary allocations. Poll-bound West Bengal and Assam also saw their share of allocations for National Highways.