Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed exemption to senior citizens above 75 years from filing Income Tax with having only pension and interest as their source of income.

"We shall reduce the compliance burden on our senior citizens who are 75 years of age & above - for senior citizens who only have pension & interest income, I propose exemption from filing their Income Tax return," the Finance Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister announced no relief for the salaried class.

In the previous Budget, Sitharaman introduced a new tax structure, offering an individual the choice of paying tax under the new structure with lower rates but foregoing deductions or continue paying tax under the existing tax laws and claim the applicable exemptions.