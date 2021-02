Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed Team India's performance in the Test Match series against Australia and said the success inspired hope. Sitharaman made the remarks while presenting the Union Budget 2021 in the Parliament on Monday.

She also quoted Rabindranath Tagore's famous line, "Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark." She added that this moment in history is the dawn of a new era, where India is well-poised to be the land of promise and hope".

The Economic Survey 2021-22 also talked about Team India's performance in Australia. It said India's V-shaped economic growth in 2021-22 is all set to replicate the country's cricket team performance in Australia which bounced from an all-time low score of 36 runs to clinch the four-match Test series 2-1.