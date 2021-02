Union Budget 2021, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, did not bring any relief to the common man as the income tax slabs and rates remained unchanged for FY22.

The middle-class janta took to the social media and churned out hilarious memes following the Budget announcement.

1. Middle Class before budget speech. 2. Middle Class after budget speech.#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/bzhhlPltdz — Nimo Tai 2.0 (@Cryptic_Miind) February 1, 2021

Middle class after every financial budget #Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/swZm67xGXA — Bhole chature (@Bhole6ture) February 1, 2021

Budget announces Middle class : pic.twitter.com/7Jnz1fvt1z — Kishmish (@ursKishmish) February 1, 2021