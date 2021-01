In the upcoming union budget for financial year 2022, the government may announce SWIFT - Special Window for Financial Investors Facilitation - for big foreign investors in India, according to sources who spoke to CNBC Aawaz. It is further learnt that SWIFT will cater to global financial investors with an investment proposal of more than Rs 5,000 crore.

Further, under the new proposal, global investors will get a swift response from the government within three days. Senior officials will review the proposal every 15 days to make this possible.

The government is also deliberating over a few other policy options concerning the public sector banks. While the Finance Ministry has announced an overarching framework for privatizing PSUs, its details aren't announced yet.