The central government is likely to announce the establishment of a Financial Redressal Agency (FRA) during the upcoming budget, reports suggest. An official was quoted as saying that deliberations have been held to set up an agency aimed at examining all consumer complaints against regulated financial services providers, the Economic Times reported.

"There is need for a centralized agency which will be a single-window solution for the needs of retail financial consumers…The legislative changes required to further empower such an agency will be done in consultation with all stakeholders and accordingly pursued," the government official, who was not identified, was quoted as saying.

The development comes as existing redressal agencies in the country were seen inefficient and fragmented. The government, as per the report, opine that this fragmented regulatory architecture leads to inconsistent treatment of both consumer complaints and micro-prudential regulations.