The government is deliberating on a few policy options for public sector banks, some of which could find a reflection in the coming budget, and some outside it, sources told CNBC-TV18.

PSB privatisation in budget?

One of the points of discussion within the government is the privatisation plan of public sector banks. While the finance minister has announced an overarching framework for privatising public sector enterprises, the details of the framework have yet to be announced.

Sources said that even while work is on to identify the strategic sectors to be notified wherein more than four PSEs will not exist, the direction for privatising some of the public sector banks could come in the budget.

Some senior government officials have already been pitching for privatising government-owned banks since some time now. Even post mergers of PSBs, one of the suggested themes has been to reduce the number of PSBs to four from the current 12.

This is a tall order, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic, where quite a bit of heavy lifting has been done by PSBs, be it the MUDRA loans or the ECLGS disbursements, or Kisan Credit Cards or disbursements under the PM SVAnidhi scheme, to mention just one of the imponderables. PSBs are critical in implementing the government's welfare agenda. And the stimulus announcements this year have strengthened this view.

However, the policy call could still be towards shedding government ownership in PSBs, in a calibrated manner, over a period of time and the coming budget could provide that direction.

The IDBI Bank stake sale matter

There is chatter within government circles that expressions of interest (EOI) could be invited for 'strategic' divestment of IDBI Bank with LIC riding piggy back and agreeing to sell at the same price as the government. However, it may not be mandatory for the bidder to buy LIC's share as well.

Recapitalisation and Bad Bank

The second theme that could play out is recapitalisation and a bad bank. While the idea of a bad bank has been much maligned and without the RBI's nod this will be a non-starter, some sections of the government suggest. They are of the view that excessive dependence on capital infusion to shore up capital and make up for NPAs may not be the best way forward for PSBs.

There is increasing cost to government servicing the over Rs 3 lakh crore of recap bonds -- for this fiscal alone the interest cost is Rs 25,000 crore plus repayments on the date of maturity.

Also, the "need to do something to take care of the health of the banks", as suggested by some government officials, is probably a point of discussion within the government at the moment.

What is interesting is that on December 18, DEA Secretary Tarun Bajaj in a CII webinar replying to a query on the possible setting up of a bad bank said, "Banks are an important area which we need to correct… We are looking at various options including the option that you have mentioned, it is still in the works so let us wait a bit, let us wait for a slightly longer period, for us to unveil…"

"RBI has been asking us and we ourselves feel we need to do recapitalise, we are recapitalised to a large extent and this year too, we kept some money for recap. So that commitment is there."

According to the government, public sector banks are slated to raise Rs 60,000 crore from the market this year, while Rs 40,000 crore has already been raised by PSBs via equity and bonds.