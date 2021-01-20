  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Budget 2021: GDP decline already factored in by markets, says Sharekhan; lists top pre-budget picks

Updated : January 20, 2021 01:02 PM IST

Sharekhan pointed out that this is the first instance where India has seen an economic contraction in the last many decades
The scenario (GDP decline) is mirrored across the world it has been already factored in by the markets, the brokerage observed.
The government may maintain its focus on the development of infrastructure (roads, water and affordable housing)
Budget 2021: GDP decline already factored in by markets, says Sharekhan; lists top pre-budget picks

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases below 2 lakh for 1st time since June end

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 active cases below 2 lakh for 1st time since June end

Maruti Suzuki's roadmap: Upgraded Swift to be launched in Q4; all-new Celerio in Q1FY22

Maruti Suzuki's roadmap: Upgraded Swift to be launched in Q4; all-new Celerio in Q1FY22

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

IRFC IPO fully subscribed on Day 2; retail portion booked 1.95 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement