Economy Budget 2021: GDP decline already factored in by markets, says Sharekhan; lists top pre-budget picks Updated : January 20, 2021 01:02 PM IST Sharekhan pointed out that this is the first instance where India has seen an economic contraction in the last many decades The scenario (GDP decline) is mirrored across the world it has been already factored in by the markets, the brokerage observed. The government may maintain its focus on the development of infrastructure (roads, water and affordable housing) Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply