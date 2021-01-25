  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Budget 2021: FY2022 remains a crucial year for the National Infrastructure Pipeline

Updated : January 25, 2021 05:24 PM IST

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the actual infrastructure investment during FY2021 will fall short of target for the year
Government will need to accelerate its infrastructure capital outlay in FY2022 to catch up with the investment planned under NIP
Budget 2021: FY2022 remains a crucial year for the National Infrastructure Pipeline

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

L&T Q3FY21 operationally stronger than expectations but revenue down 1.8%

L&T Q3FY21 operationally stronger than expectations but revenue down 1.8%

Closing Bell: Sensex, ends 531 points lower, Nifty down 1%; RIL falls over 5% post Q3

Closing Bell: Sensex, ends 531 points lower, Nifty down 1%; RIL falls over 5% post Q3

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit rises 16% to Rs 1,853 crore, NII up 17%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit rises 16% to Rs 1,853 crore, NII up 17%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement