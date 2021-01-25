Economy Budget 2021: FY2022 remains a crucial year for the National Infrastructure Pipeline Updated : January 25, 2021 05:24 PM IST Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the actual infrastructure investment during FY2021 will fall short of target for the year Government will need to accelerate its infrastructure capital outlay in FY2022 to catch up with the investment planned under NIP Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply