Business Budget 2021: From PSU Banks to pharma, here's a look at what various sectors expect this year Updated : January 18, 2021 02:33 PM IST Edelweiss Securities said that it expects the FY21 fiscal deficit to be 7 percent of the GDP with a promise of a glide path ahead. A reduction in GST on smaller cars and two-wheelers from 28 percent to 18 percent will boost the auto sector, said the brokerage. Stronger data protection laws to protect valuable data from being misused by entities should be implemented. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply