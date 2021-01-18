  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Budget 2021: From PSU Banks to pharma, here's a look at what various sectors expect this year

Updated : January 18, 2021 02:33 PM IST

Edelweiss Securities said that it expects the FY21 fiscal deficit to be 7 percent of the GDP with a promise of a glide path ahead. 
A reduction in GST on smaller cars and two-wheelers from 28 percent to 18 percent will boost the auto sector, said the brokerage.
Stronger data protection laws to protect valuable data from being misused by entities should be implemented.
Budget 2021: From PSU Banks to pharma, here's a look at what various sectors expect this year

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

MEA to provide 8.1 lakh COVAXIN doses for free to these 7 countries

MEA to provide 8.1 lakh COVAXIN doses for free to these 7 countries

Closing Bell: Nifty ends 1% lower, Sensex down 470 points; all sectors in the red, Nifty Metal falls 4%

Closing Bell: Nifty ends 1% lower, Sensex down 470 points; all sectors in the red, Nifty Metal falls 4%

IRFC IPO subscribed 33% so far on Day 1, retail portion booked 80%

IRFC IPO subscribed 33% so far on Day 1, retail portion booked 80%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement