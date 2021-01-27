Budget 2021: Focus on innovation, public health and manufacturing will be key

India has emerged as a winner on many fronts during the coronavirus pandemic. The pharmaceutical sector has been at the forefront in recent times while tackling the COVID-19 crisis. A policy-supported innovation blueprint for India that reflects incentivising the industry and enabling future growth at large should now be looked upon. In the upcoming budget scheduled to be presented on February 1, 2020, we could expect the government to propose industry favouring enablers and policies that would help Indian Pharma gain a competitive edge in the global landscape.

Below is an outline on what could be the highlights in the upcoming budget for Life Sciences.

Incentivize R&D by way of tax reforms: The Indian pharma sector has been able to present itself as a strong volume-based player with the supply of various generic drugs, medicines etc. domestically as well as internationally. Considering the potential that the sector has to offer, we could expect the Budget to provide higher tax deductions for R&D expenses which would further support greater investments in new drug developments. Since novel and speciality drugs have a higher risk of failure, it doesn’t attract regular investments. But if higher tax incentives for R&D spends are offered, Indian players will favour spending more thereby strengthening R&D practice for all drugs and medicines. We anticipate R&D investments to be 150-200 percent tax-deductible for the sector.

Public Health and Infrastructure to be given importance: India’s total public health expenditure considering that of state and central government has not been very encouraging over the years as it stands close to just 1.3 percent of GDP. Keeping in mind the National Health Policy 2017’s target of public health expenditure to be 2.5 percent of GDP by 2025, we could expect fund allocations in the budget towards public health supporting schemes like Jan Aushadhi and Ayushman Bharat. At the same time, to uplift the primary healthcare infrastructure, it is imperative for the government to bring forth public-private partnership models in the country.

PLI Scheme 2.0: With the continued focus to reduce dependence on imports, progressive steps and policies must be continually pushed. Keeping this in mind, the first phase of PLI schemes for local manufacturing of API/KSM(Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/Key Starting Materials) last year were introduced. To promote local manufacturing and push the ‘make-in-India’ drive, financial incentives were provided to certain manufacturers of APIs/KSMs. We could expect the Budget to revise and soften the current PLI scheme conditionalities along with an incentive extension period (> 5 years) being provided to achieve better commercial production.

Vaccination drive to be mainstream: India has emerged as an integral player in the overall COVID-19 vaccination programme. However, with its 1.3 billion (and counting) population, the task of financing the vaccination drive domestically is going to be a challenge. Whether the government plans to bankroll the vaccine for the entire population, or only the front line and vulnerable population will have to be addressed strategically in the Budget. In addition to the vaccine cost, there would be storage, distribution and transportation cost involved in implementing this initiative. Hence, we can expect subsidized rates for the vaccine for mass usage. Also, to prevent fake vaccines from flooding the market, certain reforms like compulsory serialisation can be offered by the government.

Life-saving and essential drugs to get a boost: In order to maintain a healthy living, individuals have started diverting spends towards health-based products and drugs. At present, the majority of the life-saving drugs fall under 12 percent GST slab which reduces affordability thereby reducing its usage. We can hope that the government categorizes life-saving and essential drugs to Nil slab or at the lowest rate of tax possible under GST in this budget for driving higher demand and consumption.

Roadmap and budget allocations for telemedicine: Rural-urban mismatch is real and can be seen through the demand-supply gap of health care services in both these segments. COVID-19 has tried to bridge this gap by forced online consultations now taking place via tele mediums such as e-sanjeevani or startup applications. The government has been prompt by formulating Telemedicine Practice Guidelines recently. We anticipate a structured roadmap intervention supported by strong policies in the budget to promote the telemedicine industry. At the same time, fund allocations towards National Digital Health Mission will help create inroads for the digitisation of health services thereby accelerating tele-medicine’s presence across Bharat.

MSME Support to continue: The ability of large corporates to achieve competitive growth both in India’s domestic market and in global markets is dependent on the development of a strong SME vendor and supply chain ecosystem. Upgradation of MSME to WHO-GMP norms by way of interest subvention on capital goods investment as well as investment on upgrading quality assurance systems could find its way in the budget this year.

Insurance penetration to gain prominence: Given that health insurance is not compulsory in India, there are higher out of pocket medical expenses causing additional financial challenges to families. With health emerging as a priority focus sector for the government, we could expect a structured proposal that would help support insurance penetration, provide steadiness and ensure adequate coverage of health risks diligently.

GST structure revisions: The upcoming budget might also see be receptive to the challenges faced by API companies on taxation. The current inverted GST structure for API and Formulations has resulted in accumulation of input tax credit. Thus, relooking at GST structures for API and formulations could help stakeholders avoid the buildup of GST credit and help them manage their working capital efficiently.

The road ahead for the Indian pharma sector looks bright if all the stakeholders within the ecosystem get the right incentives to prosper. Focus on tie-ups between industry and academia, this will help reduce dependability on imports over a period of few years to come. As innovation and affordability forms an important part of India’s growth agenda, we can only expect India soon becoming a value-based pharmaceutical hub competing globally to play on a larger canvas.