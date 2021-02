Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday allocated Rs 4.78 crore to the defence budget for FY22 as against Rs 4.71 lakh crore last year.

The government has set aside Rs 1.35 lakh crore for capital expenditure that includes purchasing new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware. In the previous Budget, Rs 1.13 lakh crore was allocated for the same.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the approximate 19 percent increase in the capital expenditure is the highest-ever increase in the last 15 years.

I specially thank PM& FM for increasing the defence budget to 4.78 lakh cr for FY21-22 which includes capital expenditure worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore. It is nearly19 percent increase in Defence capital expenditure. This is highest ever increase in capital outlay for defence in 15yrs — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 1, 2021

Experts belief the increase in capital outlay will help the Armed Forces in carrying on with their modernisation drive in order to increase its warfighting capability.

Last month, Army Chief MM Naravane had said that self-reliance in defence has become a strategic necessity for India, highlighting that the country is lagging behind in defence modernisation compared to its adversaries.