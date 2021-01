Delhi government has sought an increase in the state’s budget allocation so that it is able to improve infrastructure and amenities for the public. At a pre-budget meeting convened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appealed for an increase in the state’s allocation to at least Rs 8,150 crore in the revised estimate of 2020-21, and Rs 8,555 crore in the budget estimate for 2021-22.

Sisodia, who is also holding the finance portfolio, said that since Delhi is the capital of the country, the state government needs to maintain world-class infrastructure. He added further that the state government also needed funds to invest in crucial sectors such as education, health, social and food security, transport, roads and hospitals.

He highlighted that Delhi was not included in the terms of reference of the Central Finance Commission, and, so, its share in capital taxes has remained stagnant at Rs 325 crores since 2001-02. Sisodia also told the Union finance minister that the state didn’t even get aid from the Disaster Response Fund as other state governments did.

At the meeting that was attended by finance ministers of all states and Union Territories, Sisodia also said that the state had a combined population of 193.9 lakh. So, he said, it should be provided at least Rs 1,150 crore, along with an appropriate annual enhancement grant. Delhi has five urban local bodies. Of these, Sisodia said, three were municipal corporations with a population ranging between 39 lakh and 62 lakh and were under extreme financial distress.