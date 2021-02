On the face of it, the allocations towards higher-secondary and higher education in Budget 2021 appear underwhelming. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced setting up a Central university in Leh, “qualitative strengthening” of 15,000 schools under the National Education Policy, and the opening of 100 ‘Sainik’ or army schools. No clear-cut numbers were announced in the finance minister’s speech towards these budgetary allocations.

A total of Rs 40 crore, the finance minister announced was being set aside towards the opening of ‘Eklavya’ schools.

However, what she may not have delivered in terms of outright spending and allocation in education, Sitharaman has possibly made up for in allocation towards skilling and research.

The finance minister announced Rs 3,000 crore in allocation towards the National Apprenticeship Scheme, directed at introducing skilling initiatives for the youth.

Sitharaman also announced collaborations with countries like the UAE and Japan in order to introduce skilling and training programmes. A separate allocation of Rs 50,000 crore has also been set aside for the National Research Foundation.

Follow our live blog on Union Budget 2021 for all the latest updates