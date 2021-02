Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the government’s commitment to housing for all by extending tax exemptions on interest paid towards affordable housing loans by another year.

Making her Budget speech for FY 22, Sitharaman said the government’s decision to allow tax exemption of Rs 1.5 lakh for the interest taken on home loans on affordable housing last year, would be extended till March 31, 2022. This means, buying a home priced below Rs 45 lakh could fetch you tax exemptions up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid towards the loan in question.

The finance minister also said that her government had proposed tax incentives for developers constructing affordable rental housing for migrant workers.

Both announcements have won admiration in general from the real estate industry, especially since affordable housing accounts for 35 percent of available supply across seven top property markets, according to property consultant Anarock’s estimates.

“The one-year extension of Rs 1.5 lakh tax-deduction on housing loan for affordable housing units along with tax incentive for developers of affordable housing is welcome by the real estate industry,” said Deepak Goradia, President, CREDAI (Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry), “This will continue to provide support to accomplish the Prime Minister’s ‘ Housing for All” mission.”

In a further boost to the real estate sector, Sitharaman also announced that dividend payable to Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (INVITs) would be exempt from TDS. The announcement to spend Rs 20,000 crore on infrastructure, and the decision to reduce customs duty on steel to 7.5 percent has also been seen as two big positives for the real estate industry.