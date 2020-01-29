Economy
Budget 2020: UGC seeks higher allocation for education
Updated : January 29, 2020 11:37 PM IST
UGC chairman D P Singh said it has been undertaking efforts to make higher education relevant to the societal and national needs.
Singh said the UGC has requested the Centre to allocate more funds for educationin the upcoming Union budget for 2020-21.
Some of the lacuna pointed out by industry experts are lack of soft skills, Singh said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more