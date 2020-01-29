Associate Partner
Budget 2020: UGC seeks higher allocation for education

Updated : January 29, 2020 11:37 PM IST

UGC chairman D P Singh said it has been undertaking efforts to make higher education relevant to the societal and national needs.
Singh said the UGC has requested the Centre to allocate more funds for educationin the upcoming Union budget for 2020-21.
Some of the lacuna pointed out by industry experts are lack of soft skills, Singh said.
