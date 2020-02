Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried the Budget documents in a red bag — reminiscent of the traditional 'bahi khata' (ledger) — as she headed to the Parliament. The red silk cloth called 'bahi khata' is referred to books of account maintained by traditional Indian businessmen.



Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with 'Bahi-Khata' ahead of presentation of Union Budget 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/QyGTHmAhfh

— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Finance ministers, before Sitharaman, used to bring the Budget documents in a briefcase, which was considered as a practice borrowed from the British traditions.

"I thought it was better we move out from British handhold. And I thought it was good enough to do something on our own. It was easier for me to carry also and very Indian," Sitharaman had said in a briefing post Budget presentation last year.

